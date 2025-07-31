ENG vs IND, 5th Test: England Win Toss Again, Opt to Bowl First; Karun Nair and Prasidh Krishna Return to India's Playing XI

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England stand-in captain Ollie Pope won the toss and elected to bowl first against India under overcast conditions in the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Thursday. India made four changes to their playing eleven. Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna were brought in. They replaced Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, and Jasprit Bumrah. Pant and Bumrah were both ruled out due to injuries.

England are without their regular captain Ben Stokes, who was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Ollie Pope leads the side in his absence.

The hosts are leading the five-match series 2-1 and will look to seal the contest, while India are aiming to level it.

Stand-in captain Ollie Pope said the decision to bowl was influenced by the overcast conditions and the pitch. "Bit overcast, no-brainer to have a bowl on this pitch. Lost the captain but the others are tracking nicely, we've got a few fresh faces as well. We bat deep, Gus Atkinson and Overton have got runs. We're not going to contend with 2:2, we want to go out there and win it."

England win their fifth toss of the series and will bowl first at The Oval! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/DPAEbHC2MV — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 31, 2025

India captain Shubman Gill said he was not too concerned about losing the toss. "Don't mind losing the toss as long as we win the game. Was a bit confused yesterday about what to do, was a bit overcast but the wicket looks good, we'll look to post good runs in the first innings. Should be a good pitch for the bowlers. We've got three changes. Jurel, Karun and Prasidh in for Pant, Shardul and Bumrah. We look for a win every game we play, we've come close and it's about that 5-10% extra push, boys will be giving it their all," he said.

Match Details:

Match: England vs India, 5th Test

Date: July 31 to August 4

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Toss: England won and opted to bowl

Umpires: Ahsan Raza and Kumar Dharmasena

Third Umpire: Rod Tucker

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

Playing XIs:

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England: Ollie Pope (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue