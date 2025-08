India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Mohammed Siraj castles Zak Crawley with a brilliant yorker as England reach 50/1 in 13.5 overs at stumps on day three of fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against India at The Oval. England need another 324 runs to win the match and clinch a series victory.

There couldn't have been a better way to end Day 3 for #TeamIndia & #MohammedSiraj!