ENG vs IND: Narayan Jagadeesan Likely to Replace Injured Rishabh Pant for England vs India 5th Test – Report

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Former Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan is set to replace injured India vice-captain Rishabh Pant in the squad for the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Cricbuzz reported. Pant was struck on the right boot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes during the final session on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday. A medical assessment later confirmed the fracture, and he has been advised a recovery period of up to six weeks.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper.



Ahead of the second day's play on Thursday, the BCCI confirmed that Dhruv Jurel would take over wicketkeeping duties for the rest of the match. However, Pant remained available to bat if needed. In a courageous move, the 27-year-old walked out to resume his innings despite the injury. He received a standing ovation from the Manchester crowd as he resumed from his overnight score of 37.

At lunch on Day 2, India were 321 for 6 after 105 overs. Pant was unbeaten on 39, while Washington Sundar was on 20. India had ended Day 1 on 264 for 4 after being asked to bat first. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were unbeaten overnight on 19 each. However, England struck early on Day 2 as Jofra Archer dismissed Jadeja for 20 in just the second over. Sundar and Thakur then added 48 runs for the sixth wicket. Thakur scored a gritty 41 off 88 balls, hitting five boundaries.

Meanwhile, Jagadeesan is expected to link up with the Indian squad before the fifth Test, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval in London. The Tamil Nadu batter has scored 3,373 runs in 52 first-class matches at an average of 47.50. His record includes 10 centuries and 14 fifties, with a highest score of 321.