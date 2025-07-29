ENG vs IND: Team India Batting Coach Gives Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Availability for England vs India 5th Test at The Oval (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team: India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Tuesday said no decision has been made yet on Jasprit Bumrah’s inclusion for the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. Kotak confirmed that Bumrah is fit but said the final call will be taken after discussions between head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill and the team physio. “No discussion on Jasprit Bumrah playing. Bumrah is fit now. According to his load, he has bowled one inning in the last match. So, obviously head coach, our physio and captain, will have a discussion and decide,” Kotak said at a press conference.

Earlier, team management had confirmed that Bumrah would only play three Tests as part of workload management. But with the series on the line, India may reconsider. England lead the five-match series 2-1. India must win the final Test to level it 2-2. Bumrah has played three matches in the series and taken 14 wickets at an average of 26. He has claimed two five-wicket hauls — 5 for 83 in Leeds and 5 for 74 at Lord’s. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the series.

India survived a scare in the fourth Test at Manchester after conceding a 311-run lead. A strong batting response led by centuries from Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja helped India end the match at 425 for 4 in the second innings. The final Test at The Oval is set to decide the outcome of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The match is set to begin on Thursday, July 31.