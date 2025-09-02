ENG vs SA, 1st ODI: Aiden Markram’s 86 and Keshav Maharaj’s 4-22 Power South Africa to Comfortable Win Over England at Headingley (VIDEO)

England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England suffered a heavy defeat in the first one-day international at Headingley as South Africa cruised to a seven-wicket win on Tuesday. England were bowled out for 131 in just 24.3 overs after opting to bat first. Jamie Smith was the only batter to show resistance with 54 off 48 balls. Captain Harry Brook fell for 12 in a run-out that triggered a collapse. Jos Buttler managed 15 while Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell also fell cheaply. The hosts lost their last seven wickets for only 29 runs.

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨



A dominant all-round performance from the Proteas! 💥



Brilliant with the ball and unstoppable with the bat. A sensational 7-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the series. 🇿🇦🏏🔥#WozaNawe — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 2, 2025

Keshav Maharaj led South Africa’s attack with figures of 4-22 while Wiaan Mulder claimed 3-33.

That's some catch 👏



Root falls to Rickelton's grab 🤲



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 2, 2025

In reply, Aiden Markram smashed 86 from 55 balls to put the chase beyond doubt. Ryan Rickelton finished unbeaten on 31 as South Africa reached the target in 20.5 overs. England’s debutant fast bowler Sonny Baker endured a tough start, conceding 76 runs in seven overs, the most expensive figures by an England bowler on ODI debut.

Looking at home up top! 👏



ODI fifty #2 for Jamie Smith 🏏



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 2, 2025

Adil Rashid was the only bright spot with three wickets for 26 runs.

The second ODI will be played at Lord’s on Thursday.

England 131 all out in 24.3 overs (Jamie Smith 54; Keshav Maharaj 4-22, Wiaan Mulder 3-33)

South Africa 137-3 in 20.5 overs (Aiden Markram 86, Ryan Rickelton 31*; Adil Rashid 3-26)

South Africa lead three-match series 1-0.

England vs South Africa, 1st ODI Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker