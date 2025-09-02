ENG vs SA 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs South Africa Match in India

England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl in the first One-Day International against England at Headingley on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said the wicket looks on the drier side and there might be dew later in the evening. "We'll bowl first. The wicket looks on the drier side so it might get a bit of dew. The stats also suggest chasing is better here. We've got a new pair in Rickelton and Aiden, we've got some younger guys in the middle in Brevis, Stubbs and Mulder. We are at a stage where we are trying to find our best XI. (On the WTC win) It was exceptional, we felt people's emotions and it brought some pride to South African cricket," he said during the toss.

England captain Harry Brook said his team would have preferred to bowl as well. He added that the ground is challenging to defend and expressed excitement over Sonny Baker’s recent hundred. "Would have bowled first as well. We try and set up for both batting and bowling, but today we would have bowled. I know this ground well and it is tough to defend. Really exciting evening for Sonny (Baker) - he had a really good Hundred and excited to see what he can offer for us. Really happy to have Jofra Archer back as well," Brook said.

Both teams are in good form. England won all six white-ball games against West Indies, including a 3-0 ODI series win. South Africa recently defeated Australia 2-1 in their own backyard.

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The match is also available to stream on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps.

England vs South Africa, 1st ODI Weather and Pitch Report Of Headingley, Leeds

The weather forecast predicts a 70% chance of rain during the game. Temperatures are expected to range from 13°C to 19°C. The Headingley pitch offers something for both batters and bowlers. Early movement is expected to help bowlers, while batters will need to be cautious against the new ball. Teams batting first can look to post 270-280 runs as a competitive total in these conditions.

England vs South Africa, 1st ODILive Streaming Details

Match: 1st ODI – England vs South Africa

Date: 2nd September, Tuesday

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Toss Timing: 5:00 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV and FanCode apps/websites

England vs South Africa, 1st ODI Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker