ENG-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: England Bowlers Shine as Bangladesh All Out for 178

England Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England produced a disciplined bowling performance to dismiss Bangladesh for 178 in their Women’s World Cup match on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Batting first, Bangladesh struggled early at 59 for three. Sobhana Mostary steadied the innings with 60 runs off 108 balls. Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

A late flourish from Rabeya Khan, who scored 43 off 27 balls with one six and six fours, added respectability to the total. Sharmin Akhter contributed 30 runs at the top of the order. Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana was out for a duck.

For England, Sophie Ecclestone led the attack with three wickets for 24 runs. Charlie Dean took two wickets for 28, Linsey Smith one for 22, Lauren Bell one for 28, and Alice Capsey two for 31.

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

