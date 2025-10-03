ENG-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Women Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against South Africa - Check Playing XIs

South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England Women have won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against South Africa Women at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, October 3, 2025. England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt said the team aims to take early wickets and make an impact with the ball. "We're going to have a bowl. Want to get out there as a group and make a mark on the game. Hopefully will get better to bat on under lights. Looking to take wickets with the ball at every opportunity. Only the second woman for England to play 150 ODIs which is such a huge achievement (talking about Heather Knight). Great to have her back," she said after winning the toss.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said the pitch looked slower than expected and the team would not mind batting first. "Looks a bit slower than what we thought it would be. Don't mind having a bat first. For us it's about taking it one game at a time. Need to be present in the moment. He's been amazing (coach Mandla Mashimbyi), has changed a lot of things and is all about playing brave cricket. He's good at motivational speeches as well. Four spin options, three seam options," Wolvaardt said.

England have a new leadership duo with Sciver-Brunt as captain and Charlotte Edwards as coach following their defeat in the Ashes earlier this year. The team showed promise in warm-up matches, defeating both Australia and India. South Africa come into the tournament on the back of series wins over West Indies and Pakistan. The team has depth with several all-rounders and experienced players including Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp, who led the side to the T20 World Cup final last year.

England Women vs South Africa Women Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match 4 Playing XI

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Fans in India can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.