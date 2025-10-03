ENG-W vs SA-W LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs South Africa ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Match 4

England Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: England Women have won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against South Africa Women at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, October 3, 2025. England were runners-up in the last World Cup. They performed well throughout the tournament but lost the final against Australia. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt will look to lead her side to a winning start. South Africa also had a strong last World Cup. They won five out of seven matches and finished second on the points table. However, they lost the semi-final to England. The team will aim for revenge in their opening game. Fans in India can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

England Women vs South Africa Women Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match 4 Weather and Pitch Report

The forecast at Barsapara Cricket Stadium predicts cloudy skies with a temperature of 30.2°C and 69 per cent humidity. The pitch offers excellent batting conditions. Fast bowlers can expect some swing while spinners will get average turn. The venue is likely to produce a competitive total between 270 and 290 runs.

England Women vs South Africa Women Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match 4 Playing XI

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba