England all-rounder Lewis Gregory extends contract with Somerset until 2023

England all-rounder Lewis Gregory has signed a contract extension with Somerset County Cricket Club (SCCC).

Lewis' current deal was due to expire at the end of next season, but the 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him remain at the Cooper Associates County Ground until at least the end of the 2023 campaign.

"I've been here for a long time and it's a great Club to play for. I love everything about the Club because it's a very special place," Lewis said in a statement after agreeing his extension as per Somerset website.

"I'm really pleased to have signed for an extra year and I think we've got a really strong squad that can genuinely challenge for honours over the next few years. That's why we play the game.

"We've got the best Members and supporters in the country and to be able to play in front of them is extremely special," he added.

A former England Under 19 Captain, Lewis was called into the England ODI squad in 2015. He was named in the England Test squad for 2019's clash against Ireland and his consistently impressive performances were rewarded with a place on England's T20I tour of New Zealand that winter.

Somerset Head Coach, Jason Kerr said: "We're delighted that Lewis has extended his contract. He's an extremely talented cricketer and he's now demonstrated that on the international stage. He's been doing that week in week out for us for a number of years now.

"He's a three-dimensional cricketer in all formats of the game and he's a brilliant leader. He brings a lot of attributes to the team, and he is the calibre of player that we are seeking to keep at the Club for as long as possible."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor