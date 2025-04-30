England-capped opening batter Lauren Winfield-Hill joins Essex on loan from Yorkshire for Vitality Blast 2025

New Delhi [India], April 30 : England-capped opening batter Lauren Winfield-Hill has signed a loan agreement with Essex Cricket from Yorkshire for the 2025 Vitality Blast, as per a release from Essex Cricket.

Winfield-Hill, 34, has participated in more than 100 matches for her nation in Test, ODI, and T20 formats, and has competed in an additional 187 T20 matches globally, accumulating nearly 4,000 runs in that format.

Alongside her time with Yorkshire and Northern Diamonds, Winfield-Hill's CV includes stints in The Hundred, the Big Bash League, and the Caribbean Premier League.

An ODI World Cup winner in 2017, she has 19 half-centuries in T20 cricket, with a top score of 98, made from just 56 balls in a 2023 Charlotte Edwards Cup match for the Diamonds against Western Storm.

Winfield-Hill is also a capable wicket-keeper, having assumed the role throughout her four seasons in The Hundred to date, and from that position has claimed 38 stumpings, as well as 24 of her 91 total catches in the format.

"Signing for Essex on loan this season makes perfect sense, and it's an opportunity I'm really excited about," said Winfield-Hill.

"I want to keep testing myself by playing at the highest level possible, and this move means that I can do that in what is set to be a groundbreaking year for women's cricket in England.

"I really feel like I can bring something to the group here at Essex, and I'm excited to play in a new environment at Chelmsford, too."

Andy Tennant, Team Director of Essex Women, added: "We're delighted to agree a deal for Lauren, who comes with great experience and run-scoring ability that she has showcased all over the world.

"When the chance to sign her became available, it was one that we worked really hard to complete, because we knew how much of a positive influence she is capable of bringing as a role model for our young and developing player group.

"The opportunity to add Lauren's experience and game sense is every bit as valuable as seeing her out in the middle scoring runs for Essex."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor