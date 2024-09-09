England clinch series, but Sri Lanka shine in WTC standings after 3rd Test win

London [UK], September 9 : Sri Lanka reaped the rewards of their historic win over England at the Kennington Oval in the third Test, reflected in their improved standing in the World Test Championship standings on Monday.

Even though England stepped out of The Oval with the series win, Sri Lanka benefitted the most in WTC standings following their eight-wicket win in the third Test. In the final game that swung back and forth, the visitors stood tall in the final Test and tasted success, which saw them rise above the hosts in the WTC rankings.

Following their remarkable display, Sri Lanka are in the fifth spot with three wins and a points percentage of 42.857 after playing seven Tests in the ongoing cycle. England, with eight wins in 16 Test matches, are mere decimal points below with a points percentage of 42.187 in the sixth position.

India continue to top the chart with six triumphs in nine Test matches and a points percentage of 68.52. The defending champions, Australia, closely follow on in the second spot with eight victories in 12 matches and a points percentage of 62.50.

En route to their first Test win in England in 10 years, Sri Lanka found themselves trailing by 62 runs. The visitors were restricted to 263 in response to England's 325.

The pace trio of Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Asitha Fernando inspired Sri Lanka to a remarkable comeback on Day 3. With an effective plan of attack and the conditions assisting them, Sri Lanka reduced England to 82/7. The young wicketkeeper-batter played a counter-attacking knock to steady England's dwindling innings.

His quick-fire 67 off 50 deliveries was a perfect rendition of the 'Bazball,' which propelled England to 156. In reply, Pathum Nissanka produced his variation of England's 'Bazball' and raced to 127* in 124 deliveries at a strike rate of 102.42. His effortless display at the Oval guided Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket victory, their first Test win in England in ten years.

