England coach Matthew Mott lauds Harry Brook's attitude after being snubbed from England's WC squad

Nottingham [UK], September 6 : England white ball head coach Matthew Mott praised youngster Harry Brook's attitude after being left out of England's ODI World Cup squad.

Brook pushed his name in the debate following his impressive showing against New Zealand in the four-match T20I series.

He struck 43 and 67 in the first two matches to remain in contention for the mega-tournament, but it was still not sufficient for him to make his way in the provisional 15-man squad for the ODI World Cup which is set to be played from October 5.

"When you are leaving the calibre of players out of these squads, it just shows how strong the domestic competition is. I think we all listen to the criticism and everyone is entitled to an opinion, that is the beauty of our game," Mott told Sky Sports.

Mott went on to define the quality of Brook that impresses him most about the young English batter.

"What I am most impressed with is his response since missing out and that is what great players do. There is a lot to play out before we pick that first 11 to play New Zealand in India and we have always said it is a provisional squad. Everyone will have the opportunity to show what they have got," Mott added.

Even after having the required skills to make the cut in the WC squad, Brook fell short of the benchmark due to various factors.

Mott shed light on a few of them beginning with, "There is a fair bit of loyalty that goes with it and Harry has not played a lot of one-day cricket over the last few years."

"He has been exceptionally good in Test cricket and T20 cricket and the leagues around the world but the guys we did pick have done a good job for England over the past few years. It is always harder to get into sides than get out of them and we have played that card there," Mott added.

England will begin the four-match ODI series on Thursday at the Sophia Gardens, Wales.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

