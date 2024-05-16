England cricket team unveils new ODI jersey for 2024-25 season

London [UK], May 16 : The England cricket team unveiled their ODI jersey for the 2024-25 season on Thursday for both men's and women's teams.

The official handle of England's Cricket on X made the announcement of the launch of New Jersey.

"Ready for all formats. Our new 24/25 ODI collection has arrived. Available online now," England Cricket posted on X.

England's next international assignment is the four-match T20I series against Pakistan from May 22 ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which will take place from June 1 onwards in the West Indies and the USA.

Their next big ODI assignment will be the ICC Champions Trophy next year from February-March 2025 in Pakistan.

In the tournament, England is placed in Group B along with arch-rivals Australia, Namibia, Oman and Scotland. They will be launching their title defence with a match against Scotland on June 4 at Barbados before taking on arch-rivals Aussies at the same venue on June 8.

They had won the 2022 T20 WC edition in Australia, defeating Pakistan by five wickets.

England vs Pakistan series schedule: May 22: First T20I, Leeds; May 25: Second T20I, Birmingham; May 28: Third T20I, Cardiff; May 30: Fourth T20I, London.

England squad for series against Pakistan and T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

