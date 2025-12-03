England face tough pink-ball challenge but Stokes confident against Aussies

Brisbane [Australia], December 3 : England will face Australia in the second Ashes Testa day-night, pink-ball matchat The Gabba in Brisbane from December 4. The Three Lions enter the contest with limited experience and an unconvincing record in pink-ball Tests. However, Ben Stokes looks forward to the challenge.

Within the current England squad, only four players have any pink-ball Test experience against Australiaand their numbers aren't encouraging. Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope are the only ones who have featured in a day-night Ashes Test. Root has played three such matches, Stokes two, while Crawley and Pope have appeared once each. Among the batters, Root leads the way with 207 runs from six innings at an average of 34.50.

Conversely, Australia are the standout team in day-night, pink-ball Tests, winning 13 of their 14 matches and losing only once.

However, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, Ben Stokes said that although many teams have previously lost to Australia at the Gabba, this England side is new and not intimidated. He acknowledged Australia's strong record there but added that England is looking forward to the challenge.

"Many teams have gone to the Gabba and lost to Australia. But this is a brand new outfit. Lots of guys are on their first Ashes tour so this is going to be a new experience for them. So no, it doesn't hold too much fear. But you also understand that Australia know this is a very good ground for them and we're excited for that," Stokes said, as per ESPNcricinfo.

He emphasised that trust is crucial, expressing full confidence in the entire squad, especially the eleven players selected for the Test.

"Trust is one of the biggest things to have, not only as captain but also as a team and I have complete and utter trust in everyone in the squad but also particularly the 11 guys who have been given the opportunity to play in a Test match."

"That's one thing I'll always tell the group - I have complete trust and faith in not only your ability but also your decision making in the moment when you are out there to assess the conditions, to assess what is required and to just have that mentality of mindset of 'I'm going to be the person to influence this game in the right way that we want'," Stokes said.

He added that maintaining trust and respect within the team is vital, as once lost, it would be nearly impossible to regain.

"And that's all I can keep trying to do. Because if I ever lose that trust or lose that respect from anyone from within the team then it's probably impossible to get back."

Notably, England will head into the Brisbane Test after an eight-wicket loss to the Aussies in the Ashes opener in Perth, which saw Australia's Travis Head score a match-winning 83-ball 123-run innings and Mitchell Starc take a 10-wicket haul in the match.

