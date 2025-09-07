England humiliate South Africa by 342 runs to register biggest-ever win in ODIs

Southampton [UK], September 7 : England produced a record-breaking performance on Sunday, registering the biggest-ever victory margin in ODI history as they thrashed South Africa by a staggering 342 runs in the third ODI at The Rose Bowl stadium her.

It was a day when everything clicked for the hosts, a batting masterclass followed by a ruthless display with the ball, leaving the Proteas completely dismantled. Though South Africa has taken the series 2-1, it was humiliation after this loss.

Batting first, England piled up a colossal 414/5 in their 50 overs. The South African bowlers were left searching for answers as the English batters dominated from start to finish, putting the Proteas under enormous pressure right from the start.

Chasing the mammoth target, South Africa crumbled under the weight of scoreboard pressure, collapsing for just 72 runs in 20.5 overs, their second-lowest ODI total ever. Their lowest remains 69 against Australia in Sydney back in 1993, while they have been bowled out for 83 on three separate occasions, twice against England, at Trent Bridge in 2008 and Old Trafford in 2022, and once against India in Kolkata in 2023. They were also dismissed for 99 against India in Delhi in 2022.

For England, the bowling attack was led brilliantly by Jofra Archer, who delivered a fiery spell, taking 4/18 in nine overs, including three maidens. Adil Rashid was equally effective with the ball, claiming 3/13, while Brydon Carse picked up 2/33. For the Proteas, Corbin Bosch was the top scorer with 20 runs.

This emphatic win now stands as the largest victory margin in ODI cricket, surpassing India's 317-run win over Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram in 2023. Behind that, Australia's 309-run victory against the Netherlands in Delhi in 2023, Zimbabwe's 304-run win over the United States of America in Harare the same year, and India's 302-run triumph over Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2023 complete the top five biggest wins in ODI history.

Earlier in the match, England all-rounder Jacob Bethell registered his first-ever professional century across all formats of the game, stitching a valuable partnership with veteran Joe Root as both guided England to a massive total in the third and final ODI of the series against South Africa.

Bethell, the much-talked-about 21-year-old all-rounder, ended his wait for a professional cricket century, blasting a memorable 110 in 82 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes, at an average of 134.15. He shared a 182-run partnership for the third wicket with Root, who also scored a century.

Now in 15 ODIs, Bethell has scored 486 runs at an average of 40.50, with a strike rate of 101.88, a century and four fifties to show for. His best score is 110.

The youngster has also completed 1,000 runs in international cricket, scoring 1,038 runs in 32 matches and 33 innings at an average of 39.92 and a strike rate of almost 99, with a century and nine fifties and a best score of 110.

He also becomes the second youngest to score an ODI ton for England at the age of 21 years and 319 days, after David Gower, who slammed his first ODI ton at an age of 21 years and 55 days against Pakistan back in 1978.

This year in 14 ODIs, he has made 438 runs in 14 innings at an average of 36.50, with a strike rate of over 111, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 110. In this ODI series against the Proteas, he has managed scores of 1, 58 and 110, scoring 159 runs in three matches.

After Jamie Smith (62 in 48 balls, with nine fours and a six) had steady partnerships with Ben Duckett (31 in 33 balls, with six fours), England was at 117/2.

Excellent finishing from Jos Buttler (62* in 32 balls, with eight fours and a six), who completed 12,000 runs in international cricket, powered England to 414/5 in 50 overs.

England's performance was a statement of sheer dominance, with both bat and ball firing in unison. For the hosts, this commanding win serves as a reminder of their strength heading into the rest of the season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor