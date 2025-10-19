England legend Heather Knight marks 300th international appearance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 : England's legendary all-rounder Heather Knight reached a remarkable milestone on Sunday, playing her 300th international match as England took on hosts India in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Knight has been one of the most consistent and dependable performers in women's cricket over the years, excelling both with the bat and ball. Her calm presence and ability to deliver under pressure have been key assets for England's team.

In 153 ODIs, the England star has amassed 4163 runs at an average of 35.58, including two centuries and twenty-seven half-centuries. With the ball, she has also chipped in with 56 wickets, her best figures being 5/26.

Her contribution in the T20I format has been equally impressive. In 132 matches, she has scored 2,331 runs, registering one hundred and eight fifties, and has picked up 21 wickets.

In Test cricket, she has featured in 14 matches, scoring 970 runs at an average of 42.17, which includes two centuries and five fifties. She has the highest score of 168 not out and has scalped seven wickets in the longest format of the game.

Earlier, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bat against India in the high-stakes Women's World Cup group-stage fixture at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Women's World Cup is heating up as the tournament's group stage heads towards the business end. Australia and South Africa have already qualified for the semi-finals, leaving the last two spots up for grabs. Six teams are still in the race, including India and England.

The hosts kicked off the campaign with back-to-back victories but suffered two defeats on the trot against Australia and South Africa. On the other hand, after four matches, England are unbeaten, with the last against Pakistan being washed out in Colombo. With a victory, England, who have heavily relied on their all-rounders, will qualify for the final four.

