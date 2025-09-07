England Make ODI History with 342-Run Win Over South Africa (VIDEO)

England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England recorded the largest win in One-Day International history on Sunday by defeating South Africa by 342 runs at the Rose Bowl. The previous record was India’s 317-run victory over Sri Lanka in 2023. England batted first and scored 414 for five. Joe Root hit his 19th ODI century while Jacob Bethell scored his first hundred in professional cricket. The pair added 182 runs for the third wicket. Jos Buttler contributed 62 off 32 balls to push the total to a challenging 415.

South Africa’s chase collapsed early as pacers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse took six wickets between them. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid cleaned up the tail with three wickets. Skipper Temba Bavuma did not bat due to injury, and the Proteas were bowled out for 72.

The win gave England confidence despite losing the series 2-1. For South Africa, it was their heaviest defeat in ODI history. Their second-worst loss came last month when Australia beat them by 276 runs in Mackay.

Wicket in the first over! 🔥



Archer nicks off Markram with the second ball of the innings

England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Codi Yusuf, Nandre Burger

Toss Update 🪙



🇿🇦 South Africa have won the toss and elected to Bowl first.



🔄 Two changes for the Proteas: debutant Codi Yusuf comes in alongside Wiaan Mulder, with Senuran Muthusamy and Lungi Ngidi making way.



Here's our XI for the series finale!

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid