London [UK], August 3 : Former England captain Nasser Hussain said that the UK would need "tough cricketers" during the upcoming away from home Ashes series against Australia, noting that how a series against the arch-rivals in Aussie land is not only a battle with the opposing team, but with the public and media over there as well.

England is leading in the ongoing series against India at home by 2-1, and could draw or win the series depending on whether they chase down the 374 set by India in the fifth Test at The Oval.

Speaking on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of day four's play at The Oval, Nasser said, "I do think you need tough cricketers though and I mean people that will stand up out there because when you go out there you are not taking on 11 Australian cricketers, you are taking on a nation. You will get out there, the media will be on you. Within a week of landing, they will ask, "Is this the worst England side ever to come here?" which was probably true in our case. Cannot bowl, cannot bat, cannot field, the headline will come out. Stuart Broad is a something bloke."

"So you are taking on them, you will take on the public, not only on the ground when you move away from the ground. And if you look historically at the characters, characters not just cricketers that have done well against Australia, Darren Gough stood up to everyone, Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff, Stuart Broad. People who will not back down in a battle because that is what the Ashes is. It is a battle for however many long, however many days, and you have to be up for the fight," he added.

During the Ashes series 2002-03, England travelled to Australia with Nasser as the captain. They lost the series 4-1, with two Aussie wins by an innings margin and one by a massive 384 runs. England won the final Test at Sydney by 225 runs as a consolation. Under the captaincy of Hussain and Michael Atherton (for the second and third Tests), England had faced a loss by the same scoreline at home back in 2001.

However, the 2005 Ashes series proved to be a historic one as under the captaincy of Michael Vaughan, England won the series 2-1 and brought the Ashes urn home for the first time since the 1986-87 series.

In 2011, England beat Australia at home for the first time since 1986-87. Now, they have the opportunity to do so again after 14 years, with the Test series starting in Perth from November 21 onwards.

