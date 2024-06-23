England pacer Chris Jordan feels 'unbelievable' after taking hat-trick against United States

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 23 : After taking a hat-trick against the United States in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024, England pacer Chris Jordan said that it was an 'unbelievable feeling'.

Jordan led the English bowling attack against the United States after he picked up four wickets and gave 10 runs in his three-over spell at an economy rate of 3.50.

Speaking during the inning break, Jordan said that it was good to restrict them. He added it was special to take a hat-trick in Barbados since it's his birthplace.

He showered praise on Adil Rashid for setting up the game from the backend.

"Unbelievable feeling (to take the hat-trick), was good to restrict them. Getting it (hat-trick) at a special place (Barbados - his birthplace) is always nice. Glad I was able to hit on the target. Just finished it off towards the end. We summed up the conditions pretty well, we knew they will came hard at us in the powerplay, USA have been playing well in the tournament. Rashid set up the game at the backend for us. Points first and foremost," Jordan said.

Recapping the first inning, after winning the toss, Jos Buttler-led Team England opted to field against the United States and their decision did go in their favour.

The English bowling attack dominated the game from the very first moment and successfully stopped the US batting lineup to 115.

Nitish Kumar (30 runs from 24 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) was the standout batter as he scored the most runs among his teammates. However, Kumar's knock came to an end in the 11th over when Adil Rashid picked up his wicket.

Corey Anderson (29 runs from 28 balls, 1 six) also tried his best to add some crucial runs on the scoreboard. But Anderson's knock came to an end in the 19th over when Chris Jordan delivered a low full toss, to which the US batter tried to smash it over the long-on, where Harry Brook made no mistake to take the catch.

England need 116 runs to win the match.

