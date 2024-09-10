England players rise in recent ICC Women's ODI rankings

Dubai [UAE], September 10 : A host of England players made ground in the latest International Cricket Council's (ICC) Women's ODI rankings following their eye-catching performances in the ongoing 50-over series against Ireland.

England raced to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series with a set of dominating performances.

Seasoned batter Tammy Beaumont showed her class with a remarkable 150* in the second match in Belfast. She moved one spot to 13th in the ODI Women's batter rankings.

Beaumont, with her effortless display with the bat, has scored the third most centuries by any player in women's ODI cricket.

England's stand-in captain, Kate Cross, progressed in the ODI Women's bowlers rankings. She moved to the second spot after picking up a six-wicket haul in the series opener.

Cross improved her rating from 686 rating points to 703. Her compatriot Sophie Ecclestone is the only player ahead of her with 778 rating points.

Kross and Beaumont have responded with some special performances for England after being excluded from the squad for the Women's T20 World Cup.

Young England seamer Lauren Filer also progressed on the list for ODI bowlers. She moved 14 places to 60th in the latest ICC rankings.

Ireland duo Freya Sargent jumped 11 places to 89th position, and Orla Prendergast moved 17 spots to 91.

South Africa veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp reclaimed the spot and became the number one ranked all-rounder in the updated rankings. Cross also made ground in the all-rounders ranking list and moved to 12th position.

In the first ODI, England chased down 211 with more than 15 overs to spare. A quick-fire approach from the English batters ensured that they comfortably chased down the target and sealed a four-wicket win to go 1-0 up in the series.

In the second ODI, England registered a thumping 275-run victory after forcing Ireland to succumb to 45 with a classic place show. England and Ireland will play the final ODI on Wednesday at Stormont in Belfast.

