England Register Third Consecutive Win in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Defeat Sri Lanka by 89 Runs

England Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Nat Sciver-Brunt’s brilliant century and Sophie Ecclestone’s exceptional bowling powered England Women to an 89-run victory over Sri Lanka in their Women’s World Cup match on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Batting first, England captain Sciver-Brunt scored 117 off 117 balls to guide her team to 253 for nine. This marked her fifth World Cup century. Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera was the best bowler for Sri Lanka with three wickets for 33 runs in 10 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka struggled against England’s attack and were bowled out for 164 in 45.4 overs. Ecclestone took four wickets for 17 runs in 10 overs to finish with the best figures of the match. Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama contributed 35 and 33 runs respectively.

The win moves England to the top of the standings with three wins from three matches. Sri Lanka have yet to register a victory in the tournament.

Full Scorecard:

England: 253/9 in 50 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 117; Inoka Ranaweera 3/33)

Sri Lanka: 164 all out in 45.4 overs (Sophie Ecclestone 4/17)