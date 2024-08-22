England reveal blockbuster schedule for 2025 summer

London [UK], August 22 : The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced next year's schedule for their men's and women's teams. England's home season traditionally runs from April to September and the coming year promises scintillating battles in the red and white-ball formats.

Richard Gould, the ECB Chief Executive Officer, expressed his excitement at the prospect of England men's and women's schedule running simultaneously with identical opponents.

"Staging England Men's and England Women's series alongside each other has been popular with fans and supported the continued growth of the women's game, with both the Ashes last year and the Pakistan series earlier this year proving successful. I'm excited we'll be doing the same again for the West Indies and India series next year," Gould said, according to ICC.

Gould also announced that England women will face off against India in the first-ever Women's Test at Lord's in 2026.

"I'm also delighted we can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women's Test match at Lord's. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance," the ECB Chief Executive Officer added.

The England Women's side will kick off their home season with bilaterals against the West Indies. The teams will engage in a three-game T20I series from May 21 to May 26, followed by as many ODIs from May 30 to June 7.

This will be followed by a five-match T20I series against India starting on June 28. They will then battle the Women in Blue in a three-game ODI series.

The ODIs will be an important preparation ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The England Men's side will also host West Indies and India in white-ball and red-ball contests respectively. Their schedule also features Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Zimbabwe will feature in their first-ever Test in the country since 2003, playing a one-off Test against the Lions at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. England Men's side then takes on the Men in Maroon, who featured in a three-match Test series this year.

The two sides will play six white-ball internationals, encompassing three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs, running from May 30 to June 10.

The India Men's side returns to England for a five-match Test series. The last time the two sides met in the format in England, the engaging series ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Men's summer draws a close with a three-match ODI and T20I series against South Africa in September.

Women's Schedule:

All 11:00 BST start times.

West Indies T20I series:

1st T20I: 21 May - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury 18:30 BST

2nd T20I: 23 May - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove 18:35 BST

3rd T20I: 26 May - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford 14:30 BST

West Indies ODI series:

1st ODI: 30 May - The County Ground, Derby 13:00 BST

2nd ODI: 4 June - Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester 13:00 BST

3rd ODI: 7 June - Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton 11:00 BST

India T20I series:

1st T20I: 28 June - Trent Bridge, Nottingham 14:30 BST

2nd T20I: 1 July - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 18:30 BST

3rd T20I: 4 July - The Kia Oval, London 18:35 BST

4th T20I: 9 July - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 18:30 BST

5th T20I: 12 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham 18:35 BST

India ODI series:

1st ODI: 16 July - Utilita Bowl, Southampton 13:00 BST

2nd ODI: 19 July - Lord's, London 11:00 BST

3rd ODI: 22 July - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street 13:00 BST

Men's Schedule:

All 11:00 BST start times.

Zimbabwe Test series:

Only Men's Test: 22-25 May - Trent Bridge, Nottingham 11:00 BST

West Indies ODI series:

1st ODI: 29 May - Edgbaston, Birmingham 13:00 BST

2nd ODI: 1 June - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 11:00 BST

3rd ODI: 3 June - The Kia Oval, London 13:00 BST

England Men v West Indies - Vitality IT20 Series:

1st T20I: 6 June - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street 18:30 BST

2nd T20I: 8 June - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol 14:30 BST

3rd T20I: 10 June - Utilita Bowl, Southampton 18:30 BST

India Test series:

1st Test: 20-24 June - Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: 2-6 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: 10-14 July - Lord's, London

4th Test: 23-27 July - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: 31 July - 4 August - The Kia Oval, London

South Africa ODI series:

1st ODI: 2 September - Headingley, Leeds 13:00 BST

2nd ODI: 4 September - Lord's, London 13:00 BST

3rd ODI: 7 September - Utilita Bowl, Southampton 11:00 BST

South Africa T20I series:

1st T20I: 10 September - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 18:30 BST

2nd T20I: 12 September - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 18:30 BST

3rd T20I: 14 September - Trent Bridge, Nottingham 14:30 BST.

