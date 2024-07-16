England reveal playing eleven for second Test against West Indies

Nottingham [UK], July 16 : England revealed their playing eleven for the second Test against West Indies on Tuesday.

The second Test between England and West Indies will start from Thursday onwards at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

The playing eleven for the second Test features only one change, with Mark Wood coming in for pace legend James Anderson, who retired from the international cricket after a win in the first Test at Lord's.

Anderson ended his final Test for England with figures of 1/26 and 3/32 across both innings. After making his debut at the Lord's in 2003, Anderson ended his illustrious career with 704 Test wickets behind the iconic spin duo Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708). The star pacer got to go out on high with a win by an inning and 114 runs.

England also gave the first Test cap to young pacer Gus Atkinson in the first Test, and he repaid the faith by picking up 12 wickets for 106 runs, the fourth-best figures by a debutant in Test history. This also included a seven-wicket haul in the first inning.

England playing eleven for the second Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

Schedule of the England versus West Indies Test series:

1st Test: England versus West Indies, July 10-14, 2024, Lord's Cricket Ground, London - England won by an innings and 114 runs

2nd Test: England versus West Indies, July 18-22, 2024, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3rd Test: England versus the West Indies, July 26-30, 2024, Edgbaston, Birmingham.

