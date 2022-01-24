England score dramatic one-run win against West Indies, level T20I series

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jan 24 Jason Roy's middle-order flurry and plenty of luck helped England claim their first win in any format since November 1, defeating hosts West Indies by a single run in the second T20 International at the Kensington Oval here on Monday (IST).

With the victory, the Eoin Morgan-led tourists have levelled the five-match series 1-1. England had lost the opening match at the same venue by nine wickets.

In spite of a sluggish surface, Roy's middle-over flourish the batter slammed six boundaries and two sixes gave the tourists a fighting 171/8, which the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies almost chased down, thanks to an unlikely enterprising ninth-wicket stand between Akeal Hosein (44 not out) and Romario Shepherd (44 not out).

Requiring 15 an over from the last five overs, the duo combined for 72 runs, of which 28 were scored in the final over.

Hosein moved from 18 (10 deliveries) to 44 (16) in the final over bowled by Saqib Mahmood, hitting sixes off the final three deliveries. Shepherd at the other end finished unbeaten on 44 (28 balls).

Runs came in spurts at the Kensington Oval, with Roy and Moeen Ali making a middle-over acceleration for the visitors earlier. Roy moved from 17 not out from 23 balls to 41 off 29 in England's 11th over, building a platform for his teammates, who helped in compiling 107 runs in the second half of the innings.

Moeen accompanied Roy for the most productive period in England's innings, putting on a stand of 61 from 38 balls. The left-hander (31 from 24 balls) hit four boundaries of his own, before Chris Jordan, elevated to No.7, struck a crucial 27 (15).

Eoin Morgan was unable to push on at the death, though Jordan picked up from where he left off after his cameo of 28 (23) in the first match, hitting two fours and a six.

Reece Topley then quelled any prospects of a strong West Indies response early, dismissing Brandon King in the first over before producing an inspired piece of fielding to run out Shai Hope in his next over.

Nicholas Pooran (24) and Darren Bravo (23) stabilised the batting, though the pair were two of five players to fall in a 26-ball collapse for just 18 runs in the middle overs.

Fabian Allen met Shepherd in the middle for a 33-run stand, and as the former fell for 12 (11), all hopes of the home side taking a 2-0 series lead seemed lost.

Shepherd and Hosein had other ideas though, and despite a start of just 13 runs off their first 11 balls together, threw everything at their opposition.

Requiring 61 off the last three overs, the pair struck three sixes between them off the 18th over bowled by Jordan, with the third hit by Shepherd, landing outside the ground. Topley conceded just eight in the 19th over, though nerves kicked in for England when Mahmood's first ball of the 20th was ruled a wide.

Hosein went on to hit two fours down the ground, and while 21 off the final three balls should have brought a calm to Mahmood and his side, a fourth-ball wide made the contest come alive. Mahmood went on to bowl three legal deliveries to ensure victory, though Hosein's sixes off all three meant England only won by a solitary run.

Brief scores: England 171/8 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 45, Moeen Ali 31, Chris Jordan 27; Jason Holder 2/25) beat West Indies 170/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 24, Darren Bravo 23, Romario Shepherd 44 not out, Akeal Hosein 44 not out) by one run.

