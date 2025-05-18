England seamer Lauren Filer to make comeback after knee injury against West Indies

New Delhi [India] May 18 : England seamer Lauren Filer will make her first appearance after the Women's Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney in January, when she takes on the touring West Indies in a T20 warm-up in Canterbury on Sunday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Filer, England's one of the fastest bowlers has been out of action since the Ashes whitewash with a knee injury. West Indies will remain in Canterbury after the contest, with the first T20I against England set to take place at the same venue on Wednesday.

The selectors have chosen to prioritize the domestic games since the competition is near to the Vitality T20 Women's County Cup and Metro Bank One Day Cup matches, and have instead selected a young team with a number of players who competed in the Women's Under-19 World Cup in January.

These include the captain Jones, a wicketkeeper who was selected in the ICC's team of the tournament after taking nine dismissals, including seven stumpings, during England's journey to the semi-finals, as well as Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, and Charlotte Stubbs.

England will contest three Vitality IT20s and three One Day Internationals (ODIs), with the opening match getting under way on Wednesday May 21 in Canterbury.

ECB Development XI: Katie Jones (C), Ellie Anderson ,Phoebe Brett , Olivia Brinsden ,Emma Corney , Lauren Filer , Liberty Heap Tilly Kesteven, Bethan Miles, Chloe Skelton , Charlotte Stubbs, Annie Williams, Genevieve Jeer.

England Women squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Emily Arlott , Tammy Beaumont , Lauren Bell , Alice Capsey , Charlie Dean , Sophia Dunkley , Sarah Glenn , Amy Jones , Heather Knight , Paige Scholfield , Linsey Smith , Issy Wong , Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

West Indies Women's squad: Hayley Matthews (capt), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-capt), Aaliyah Alleyne, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor.

