England shatter records during Bethell-powered run chase against NZ in 1st Test

Christchurch [New Zealand], December 1 : England shattered record books with another 'Bazball' run-chase of 104 runs during the first Test against New Zealand at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Sunday, taking the least amount of overs to complete a 100-plus run chase in history of Test cricket.

Set a target of 104 runs, England did lose Zak Crawley for just one run, but knocks from Ben Duckett (27 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Jacob Bethell, the Test debutant (50* in 37 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Joe Root (23* in 15 balls, with three boundaries and a six) helped them complete the chase in just 12.4 overs, the fastest-ever in Test history.

Previously, the record was held by the losing side, NZ, who had chased down 109 against Bangladesh in 18.4 overs back in 2017 at the same venue.

Also, the run rate of 8.21 is the highest ever by a team in a successful run-chase of 100 runs or more.

Previously, this record was held by the West Indies, who had a run rate of 6.82 while successfully chasing 172 against India in Kingston back in 1983.

England have now won the first Test of five consecutive series (two home and three overseas). Their last defeat in a Test series opener was in the Ashes 2023 (at Edgbaston).

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to field first. The fifties from Kane Williamson (93 in 197 balls, with 10 fours) and Glenn Phillips (58 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) were crucial in NZ reaching 348/10.

Brydon Carse (4/64) and Shoaib Bashir (4/69) were top bowlers for England.

In the next innings, thanks to a fine century from a red-hot Harry Brook (171 in 197 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes) and half-centuries from Ollie Pope (77 in 98 balls, with eight fours) and skipper Ben Stokes (80 in 146 balls, with nine fours), England took a lead of 151 runs, before getting all out for 499 runs.

In their next innings, despite fifties from Kane (61 in 86 balls, with seven fours) and Daryl Mitchell (84 in 167 balls, with 12 fours and a six), the Kiwis were bundled out for 254 runs, giving themselves only 103 runs lead. Carse (6/42) completed a memorable ten-wicket haul while Chris Woakes got three scalps.

England chased down the total with eight wickets in hand, Bethell unbeaten with Joe Root (23* in 15 balls, with three fours and a six).

Carse secured a 'Player of the Match' for his 10 wicket haul and a knock of 33* in 24 balls in the first innings.

England is 1-0 up in the three-match series, with second Test in Wellington from December 6 onwards.

