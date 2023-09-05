England speedster Lauren Bell ruled out of Sri Lanka series

London [UK], September 5 : England pacer Lauren Bell has been ruled out of the final T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Bell, who missed the first two T20Is against Sri Lanka, will miss the rest of the series as well as the ODIs to follow since she did not recover from her sickness.

"Lauren Bell will play no further part in the Vitality IT20 or Metro Bank ODI series against Sri Lanka as she continues to recover from illness. Get well soon and we can't wait to see you back in action!" England Cricket tweeted.

The 22-year-old fast bowler has become an all-format player for the England women's team and has made an impressive start to her international career.

Bell, a renowned fast bowler, was in fine form in The Hundred Women's competition, claiming nine wickets in seven games.

England will take Sri Lanka on in the final T20I on Wednesday, September 6 in Derby with the series level 1-1. The visitors had stunned the hosts with a win in the second T20I, their first over England in women's T20Is. The ODI series begins from September 9.

