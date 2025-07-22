England vs India, 4th Test: Akash Deep Ruled Out of Manchester Test Due to Injury; Anshul Kamboj Likely to Debut

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team: India pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the fourth Test against England due to a groin injury, India captain Shubman Gill confirmed on Tuesday. The injury comes as part of a wider fitness crisis in the squad as all-rounder Nitish Reddy and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh also sidelined. India is expected to make at least two changes to its playing eleven for the Manchester Test. Uncapped seamer Anshul Kamboj is likely to make his debut.

"Nitish Reddy has been ruled out of the series. Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh have been ruled out of the 4th Test match. But we have great players in the team and we will focus on how to take 20 wickets," Shubman said at the pre-match press conference as quoted by India Today.

Gill also confirmed that young seamer Anshul Kamboj is in contention to make his Test debut. “We (Anshul Kamboj) have seen him enough. He knows exactly what we want. He is there because he knows that he can win us the match. Yes, it is not ideal to go back after every match and have a different combination. But yes, he is very close to making a debut. It will be a toss-up between him and Prasidh,” said Gill.

Kamboj had impressed during India A’s games against England Lions. Though he was earlier sent home, the youngster rejoined the senior team in Manchester. The team also received a boost with the return of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Gill confirmed that Pant has recovered fully and will take the gloves in the fourth Test, replacing Dhruv Jurel.

The fourth Test will begin at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. India currently leads the five-match series 2–1.