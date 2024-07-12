England vs West Indies: James Anderson Retires From Test Cricket As The Third Highest-Wicket-Taker

Fast-bowling James Anderson retired from Test cricket as the third highest wicket taker with 704 wickets. He is the only fast bowler to have crossed 700 wickets in Test cricket and also the third-highest wicket-taker behind the legendary names of Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan at 800 and Australia’s Shane Warne at 708 wickets respectively. Meanwhile, England won 12 points in the World Test Championship 2025 and jumped to seventh position in the updated points table.

England left the bottom position and surpassed Bangladesh and South Africa on the basis of the percentage of points won. England won the game from a dominant position to secure a thumping victory in the first Test. After leaving West Indies in a state of bother at 79/6 in the second innings, the hosts hold a significant lead of 171 runs. Ben Stokes-led England got all out 371, setting a challenging target of 322.

Anderson, opening the attack for the last time in his record-breaking England career, began the hosts’ hunt for an innings victory by bowling West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and returned to have Alick Athanaze caught behind. The tourists had actually done well to bowl England out for 371, but are paying the price for being hustled out for 121 on the opening day. Jamie Smith, England’s wicketkeeper on Test debut, showed why he has such a reputation as a batting talent with an assured 70.Joe Root made a typically elegant 68 and Harry Brook 50, though none of the home top order could capitalise on some good batting conditions with a really big score.

