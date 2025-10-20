England Win 2nd T20I by 65 Runs, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid Shine as Visitors Lead Series 1-0

England National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England defeated New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20 at Hagley Oval on Monday, October 20, 2025, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first. England posted 236 for four in 20 overs. Phil Salt scored 85 runs from 56 balls. Captain Harry Brook added 78 from 35 balls, hitting five sixes. Tom Banton contributed 29 runs at the end. The total was the highest T20 score at Hagley Oval and England’s fifth highest in the format.

Chasing 237, New Zealand started well, reaching 87 for two in nine overs. Tim Seifert scored 39 runs. Mark Chapman added useful runs, but wickets fell regularly. Adil Rashid took four wickets for 32 runs. Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, and Brydon Carse took two wickets each. New Zealand were bowled out for 171 in 18 overs.

England can secure the series in the third T20 in Auckland on Thursday.

Scorecard

England 236-4 (20 overs) – Salt 85, Brook 78, Banton 29

New Zealand 171 all out (18 overs) – Seifert 39; Rashid 4-32, Dawson 2, Wood 2, Carse 2