England Wins T20 Series 1-0 as 3rd Match vs New Zealand Washed Out at Eden Park

England National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: England won its three-match T20 series against New Zealand 1-0 on Thursday after the third match at Eden Park was abandoned due to rain. The first match in Christchurch was also washed out. England had won the second match at Hagley Oval on Monday by 65 runs.

The rain wins in Auckland. England win the KFC T20I series 1-0.



Focus shifts to the Chemist Warehouse ODI series starting at Bay Oval on Sunday.

Rain forced players off the field after just three balls in the third match. Play resumed after 80 minutes with the match reduced to 14 overs per side. New Zealand faced another 3.1 overs before rain returned, leaving the hosts on 38 for 1. A final attempt to restart the game at 10:00 PM local time with eight overs per side was also stopped by a heavy shower.

Questions are being raised about scheduling a T20 series against Australia and England in October during New Zealand’s spring. Only two of the six scheduled matches were completed.

New Zealand and England will now meet in the first of three one-day internationals at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.