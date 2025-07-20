England women bounce back strong at Lord's, level series 1-1 ahead of decider

London [UK], July 20 : After a disappointing loss in the first ODI, England women's cricket team bounced back in style at Lord's, outplaying India by 8 wickets in a rain-affected second match to level the series 1-1. It was a clinical performance from the hosts, who looked in complete control from the very start.

The match, which was delayed due to persistent rain, was initially reduced to 29 overs per side. India, after being put in to bat by England, struggled to get going on a damp pitch. They managed just 143/8 in their allotted overs.

England were close to chasing the target, but rain poured down again, and the target was reduced to 115 in 24 overs.

England chased the target in 21 overs, as they finished with 116/2, opener Amy Jones was unbeaten for 46 along with Sophia Dunkley, who made a run-a-ball 9.

Openers Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont gave England a strong start, putting together a 54-run stand in just over 10 overs. Beaumont looked fluent during her 34 off 35 balls, which included five boundaries, before falling to Sneh Rana. Jones, however, remained calm and unbeaten, anchoring the innings with a steady 46, while Sophia Dunkley supported her with a run-a-ball 9 not out.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt also chipped in with 21 before being bowled by Kranti Goud, who along with Rana were the only wicket-takers for India. Apart from them, the Indian bowlers failed to make much of an impact as England cruised to 116/2 in just 21 overs.

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to field first.

Smriti Mandhana was the top scorer for the visitors with a composed 42 off 51 balls, hitting five boundaries. Deepti Sharma remained unbeaten on a gritty 30, but the rest of the Indian middle order failed to build partnerships or offer resistance.

England's bowlers kept things tight throughout. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone once again showed her class, finishing with figures of 3/27. She was well supported by Em Arlott and Linsey Smith, who picked up two wickets each, while Charlie Dean chipped in with one.

England's dominance on the day meant they not only squared the series but also carried momentum into the all-important final ODI, scheduled to be played at Chester-le-Street on July 22.

With the series now finely poised at 1-1, both teams will be eyeing a strong finish.

