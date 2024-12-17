England women clinch massive 286-run win over South Africa in historic Test match

Bloemfontein [South Africa], December 17 : England Women on Tuesday clinched a massive 286-run victory over South Africa in the single-match historic Test series in Bloemfontein.

According to ICC, England's victory was the third-best for a women's team by the margin of runs. This was also their first Test win in a decade, with their last success coming at WACA in January 2014 - they drew five and lost four in their last nine matches.

Having begun the third day of the Test with a significant lead of 145 runs, England pressed on the advantage further with skipper Heather Knight hitting a valiant 90.

Supporting acts from Nat Sciver-Brunt (37), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (23), and Amy Jones (27) guided the tourists to 236 amidst regular strikes from left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (6/67), who secured her maiden five-wicket haul.

The chase of a daunting target of 351 began on a wrong note for the hosts, as Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer sent back the openers before Tea. From 12/2, South Africa's troubles compounded as England maintained discipline with their lines and in the field.

Bell (4/27) ran through the middle order in no time, even as the experienced Sophie Ecclestone joined the party with the wicket of Chloe Tryon in the 14th over. Marizanne Kapp (21) and Mlaba (14) showed some resistance, but it wasn't long before the former was caught off Ecclestone (2/7).

By the drinks break, South Africa had crumbled to 44/8. Despite a brief resistance that added 20 more runs, the final wicket of Nonkululeko Mlaba fell, sealing a historic 286-run victory for England.

Earlier in the Test, England declared late on Day 1 after amassing a formidable total of 395/9, powered by brilliant centuries from Maia Bouchier and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

On Day 2, South Africa began their chase strongly, with multiple batters contributing half-centuries. However, England capitalised on the second new ball to swiftly dismantle South Africa's tail to end the Proteas first innings at 281.

The win means England have been successful across formats during their tour of South Africa. They secured a 3-0 win in the T20Is while winning the ODI series 2-1.

