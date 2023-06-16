England Women trail by 120 runs against Australia Women A in warm up game

Derby [UK], June 16 : With a solid knock of Tammy Beaumont's 65*, England women are just 120 runs trail by Australia Women-A after the stumps of the first day of the test match in Derby on Wednesday. England are in a commanding situation as they have nine wickets in their hands.

Sophie Ecclestone's outstanding bowling spell of 5/38 bundled out Australia A at 221 in their first innings.

Charli Knott's unbeaten 51 and Amanda-Jade Wellington's 40 off 3 did provide some runs but Australia did not cop up with the wickets falling at regular intervals of time.

England in their first innings, lost Emma Lamb early at 10, however, second wicket partnership by Beaumont and Heather Knight closed the day with 101/1. Beaumont scored an unbeaten 65 and captain Heather Knight stand at an unbeaten 26.

Meanwhile, England Women A trail Australia Women by 149 runs. They have eight wickets remaining. Australian team where bundled out for 284 at Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester.

