England's 2019 World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket

Eoin Morgan, England men's limited-overs captain, has confirmed his retirement from international cricket. He steps down as England's leading run-scorer and most-capped player in both white-ball formats, and the only man to lead the team to an ODI World Cup success. Morgan's announcement had been expected after an extended period in which he had struggled with form and injuries. He will continue to play at domestic level, including captaining London Spirit in the Hundred later this summer, and will also join Sky Sports' commentary team for the upcoming white-ball series against India and South Africa.



He will, however, continue to play domestically and will skipper the London Spirit in the second season of The Hundred."After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect," Morgan said in an ECB release on Tuesday (June 28). "To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point."From my start in the international arena with Ireland to winning the World Cup in 2019, I have never lost sight of how integral family support is to any international sportsperson. To my Mum and Dad, my wife, Tara, and our family around the world, thank you for your unconditional support throughout the good and more challenging times in my career. Without you all, this incredible journey would not have been possible."I must also thank my teammates, coaches, supporters, and those behind the scenes who have made my career and any successes possible. I am hugely proud of what I have achieved as a player and captain, but the things I will cherish and remember the most are the memories I made with some of the greatest people I know along the way."I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England's white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement."To what lies ahead for me, I will continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can. I'm really looking forward to playing and captaining London Spirit in the second edition of The Hundred this year."Of the 7701 ODI runs Morgan scored, 6957 were made after switching allegiance from Ireland to England in 2009. While it remains the highest tally for England in ODI cricket, his legacy will eventually be defined by his seven-year captaincy tenure that revolutionised and refreshed England's white-ball game.