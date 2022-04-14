England’s Anya Shrubsole announces retirement from international cricket

England bowler Anya Shrubsole, who starred in her team's 2017 World Cup triumph over India at Lord's, has retired from international cricket, calling time on a 14-year career. Having started her domestic career with Somerset, she represented her country in 173 games across all formats and scalped 227 wickets. One of her iconic performances with the ball was against Australia in the 2017 World Cup final, where she claimed 6/46. She is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for England in the ODI format, and currently holds the top spot for having the most number of wickets to her name in the T20I format. The 30-year-old has two World Cup titles and two Ashes titles to her name.

I feel immensely privileged to have been able to represent my country for the past 14 years," Shrubsole said. "To have been involved in women's cricket at a time of such growth has been an honour but it has become clear to me that it is moving forward faster than I can keep up with, so it is time for me to step away."Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be lucky enough to play for England for so long, I'd have been happy with one game. There have been many ups and downs along the way but it was all worth it to be able to lift the ICC Women's World Cup at Lord's in 2017."There have been so many people who have supported me along the way and I want to thank them all for everything they have done, but most of all I couldn't have done it without the unwavering support of my family. They have been with me every step of the way and I simply couldn't have done it without them."

ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket, Clare Connor, said: "Anya has been the most tremendous servant to English cricket, and to women's cricket specifically. "For 14 years she has given everything for the team so it is fitting that her reasons for retiring are so selfless. In her last game for England - the ICC Women's World Cup final in Christchurch - Anya was the team's stand-out performer with the ball, just as she was on that magical day at Lord's in 2017 when England women lifted the World Cup." Aside from her genius with the ball, Anya was the perfect teammate - selfless, dedicated, thoughtful and kind. She has already dedicated 14 years to England Women's cricket and I know that she will continue to have a huge impact on the game post-playing." Anya loves the game as much as anyone I've ever met and we look forward to retaining her expertise and passion as she embarks on her next chapter. "We thank her for everything she has done, for every girl she has inspired, and wish her all the best for what comes next." "Her longevity, skill and impact with the new and old ball are testament to her work ethic and commitment over so many years.