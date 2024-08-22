Manchester [UK], August 22 : Chris Woakes isn't ruling himself out from spearheading England's attack in their upcoming away Test tours despite his struggles.

In away Tests, Woakes has an average of 51.88 in his 20 matches compared to 21.57 in 32 games at home.

The seasoned all-rounder has yet to make an away Test appearance since last featuring for England at Grenada in March 2022 against the West Indies.

The 35-year-old wasn't involved in England's only Test tour of the 2023-24 winter. During that time, he played for Sharjah Warriors at the ILT20.

However, Woakes admitted that he wouldn't shy away when an opportunity to play an away Test for England presents itself.

"I certainly wouldn't shy away from it. I'll play for England, where I'm picked to play for England. I certainly wouldn't rule myself out, and obviously, that will be a discussion for probably further down the line, but I'm certainly not ruling myself out. The selectors will have their plans, but I'm certainly not going to turn down a tour if selected, so we shall see," Woakes said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Woakes became the most experienced pacer in England's bowling unit following the retirement of iconic quick James Anderson earlier this summer.

On the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka, Woakes picked 3/32 in Manchester. His tally this summer now stands at 14 wickets at an average of 19.07.

As he continues to cherish his new role, Woakes believes featuring in an away Test could give him a fresh look at things.

"Naturally, as you get older, the more Test cricket you play, you pick up new skills, you have more experience, to fall back on and are a little bit wiser. I haven't played an away Test for a little while, so it's hard to look back at that - but that might be a good thing as well that I haven't in a little while. It gives you a little fresh look on things," Woakes added.

In the upcoming months, England will play six away Tests, three each against Pakistan (October) and New Zealand (December).

