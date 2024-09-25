England's Harry Brook joins elite company of captains following ton against Australia in 3rd ODI

Durham [UK], September 25 : England batter Harry Brook joined an elite company of batters to have ODI centuries against Australia while captaining the Three Lions side.

Brook achieved this feat during the England's third ODI against Australia. During the match, Brook came at the crease with his side in trouble at 11/2 while chasing 305 runs. He made an unbeaten 110 in 94 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 117.02, which helped England stay ahead and secure a win via the Duckworth Lewis Method (DLS) to keep the series alive at 2-1, with two more games to go.

Brook is only the fourth England player to have smashed a century against Australia as a captain, joining Eoin Morgan (121 at Sydney in 2015), Michael Atherton (113* at The Oval in 1997) and David Gower (102 at Lord's in 1985).

This century has also improved Brook's ODI record. Now in 18 ODIs, he has scored 560 runs in 18 innings at an average of 35.00, with a strike rate of 99.46. He has scored a century and three half-centuries. With an average of over 53, five centuries and nine fifties in 30 Test innings and a solid average of over 30 in T20Is, Brook needs just some more performances in ODIs under his belt to establish himself as the undisputed next big all-format player for England.

In the match, England looked on the back foot, being given a target of 305 for victory and falling to 11/2 early in the chase, before a partnership of 156 between Brook and Will Jacks (84 in 82 balls, with nine fours and a six) swung the tide in the hosts' favour. Following Jacks' dismissal, Liam Livingstone joined Brook and scored a quickfire 33* in 20 balls with two boundaries and three sixes, which helped the hosts move ahead of the DLS par score once rain intervened in the chase to keep the five-match series alive at 2-1.

Cameron Green (2/45) and Starc (2/63) were among the wickets for Australia.

After winning the toss, England opted to field first and had reduced Australia to 47/2 before an 84-run stand between Steve Smith (60 in 82 balls, with five fours) and Green (42 in 49 balls, with four boundaries) helped bring some stability. While Australia was reduced to 172/5 at one point, a 54-run partnership between Alex Carey (77* in 65 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Glenn Maxwell (30 in 25 balls, with five fours) and a quickfire cameo of 44 in 26 balls from Aaron Hardie, consisting of three fours and two sixes, took Australia to 304/7 in their 50 overs.

Jofra Archer (2/67) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Brydon Carse, Jacob Bethell, Livingstone, and Jacks got a scalp each.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 winners had the chance to extend their ODI winning streak to 15, what would have been two matches clear as the second-best winning streak in the men's format, with their stretch beginning at last year's major tournament.

Australia's 2003 group holds the record with 21 matches on the bounce, in a run that included Cricket World Cup glory in the same year. It's their compatriots on the women's side who also have bragging rights, with 26 back-to-back wins between 2018 and 2021. A victory would have also meant Australia nudged India off the top spot on the ICC ODI Men's Team Rankings, though defeat means they sit three rating points back from the top spot (118 rating points).

