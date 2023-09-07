"England's inability to handle spin a wake-up call": Tammy Beaumont

London [UK], September 7 : England batter Tammy Beaumont said that her side's inability to handle the Sri Lankan spin attack during their T20I series at home against the Island nation was a "wake-up call".

Lankans secured their first T20I series win over England by winning the third and final T20I at Derby and once again, it was the performances of their spinners that was a highlight.

Seven of England's wickets fell to spin bowlers, which included SL skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who delivered an all-round masterclass with a 28-ball 44 and a spell of 3/21. This performance raised alarm over England's inability to play spin as they went down to Sri Lanka in the same fashion in the second T20I. England had made a winning start but the Lankan spin attack helped the visitors turn it around and win the series 2-1.

"I think it will be a bit of a wake-up call for how we play spin," said England batter Beaumont, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"You can see it on the girls' faces, whenever you play for England you have a lot of pride in that and are desperate to win the game," she added.

England handed debuts to bowler Mahika Gaur and wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath for this series, which largely featured young talent.

"They will certainly be disappointed. Yes, they have given people opportunities," Beaumont said.

"Personally, these players will be gutted to have not taken those opportunities and stuck their hand up with what is to come in the future."

"The girls will look in the mirror and know they will need to do some work when it comes to playing spin and come back stronger for it," she concluded.

Coming to the match, put to bat first, England was bundled out for just 116 runs in 19 overs, with Maia Bouchier (23), Danielle Gibson (21) and wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones (20) helping England save face.

Athapaththu's three-fer was the highlight of Sri Lankan bowling. Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Prabodhani ended with figures of 2/16 each.

SL chased down the total without much issues as Athapaththu's (44 in 28 balls, five fours and two sixes) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (26 in 28 balls, one four) guided the chase.

