England's Liam Livingstone secures top spot as ICC releases recent T20I all-rounder rankings

New Delhi [India], September 18 : England's Liam Livingstone secured the top spot in the T20I all-rounder rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Livingstone stormed to the top spot on the T20I all-rounder rankings following his stupendous performance in their home series against Australia.

The English all-rounder was named the 'Player of the Match' with 87 (47) and 2/16 (3) in the second match of the T20I series, he was also a standout in the first fixture, taking 3/22 (3) and making 37 (27) in spite of a defeat.

Livingstone jumped seven spots to the top of the list, with his new rating of 253 unsurprisingly a career high. Currently, the 31-year-old enjoys a 42-point lead over Marcus Stoinis (211 rating) in the second spot, with Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (208 rating) and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (206 rating) in the third and fourth spots, respectively.

In the Batting Rankings, Livingstone made a 17-spot jump to secure 33rd place. However, Australia's Josh Inglis made the most noteworthy jump in the list, jumping into the top 10 following his scores of 37 (27) and 42 (26) in the same series. Travis Head solidified his No. 1 spot after the scores of 31 (14) and 59 (23).

On the bowling side, Australia bowler Adam Zampa's jump over Anrich Nortje meant that spinners now make up the entirety of the top six in the T20I Bowling Rankings.

Zampa (662 rating) is just one rating point behind Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga in fifth place, though he remained some way behind England's Adil Rashid in first (721 rating).

There were also plenty of shuffles in the Men's ODI Rankings, with two Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series underway in Canada and Namibia.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus gained a spot in the All-Rounder rankings, up to fifth (242 rating) after taking 2/34 and making 27 against the USA on home soil, while USA captain Monak Patel made a climb into the top 50 (46th) with a half-century in the same match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor