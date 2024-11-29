England's next-gen stars Brook, Pope touch new highs in Test cricket during 1st NZ Test

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 29 : England's next generation had a fine day at work as batters Harry Brook and Ollie Pope touched landmarks of 2,000 Test runs and 3,000 Test runs, respectively.

Both batters reached this milestone during the first Test against New Zealand at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Friday.

During their 151-run partnership, which started when England was four down for 71 runs, Pope struck a return-to-form 77 in 98 balls. His knock had eight boundaries and a strike rate of around 78.

On the other hand, Brook finished the day with an unbeaten 132 in 163 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 80.

In 53 Tests, Pope has scored 3,013 runs at an average of 34.23. His strike rate is 63.65. He has scored seven centuries and 14 fifties in 93 innings, with the best score of 205.

On the other hand, Brook's statistics in Tests are astonishing. In 22 Tests since his debut in 2022, he has made 2,063 runs at an average of 60.67 and a strike rate of 87.26. He has made seven centuries and nine fifties in 36 innings, with his best score being 317.

He is the second-fastest player for England to reach 2,000 Test runs, with Herbert Sutcliffe reaching the landmark in 33 innings and 22 Tests.

Also, Brook has a fine record in New Zealand. In three Tests and five innings here, he has scored 461 runs at an average of 115.25, with two centuries and two fifties to his name and best score of 186.

At the end of day two, England was 319/5, with Brook (132* in 163 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) and Ben Stokes (37* in 76 balls, with four boundaries) unbeaten.

Kiwis started the day at 319/8, with Glenn Phillips 41* and Tim Southee 10* unbeaten.

Though Phillips brought up his well-fought fifty in 77 balls, Brydon Carse removed Southee (15) and Will O'Rourke (0) quickly to end NZ's innings at 348/10.

Carse (4/64) and spinner Shoaib Bashir (4/69) topped the bowling charts for England with their impressive four-wicket hauls. Gus Atkinson's pace also earned him two wickets.

Coming out to outdo this total, England was off to a poor start as they lost Zak Crawley for a 12-ball duck.

Though Ben Duckett attempted building a partnership with Test debutant Jacob Bethell, who came at number three, debutant pace-bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith stunned England by removing Bethell for 10 in 34 balls after being caught by Tom Blundell and clean-bowling Joe Root for a four-ball duck. England was 45/3.

Will O'Rourke removed Duckett for 46 in 62 balls, with six fours, with Devon Conway catching at deep backward square. England looked in a spot of bother at 71/4.

However, in England's batting future, Brook and Pope started to build a partnership, hitting some big shots. The 100-run mark was up for England in 27.2 overs.

Brook reached his half-century in 65 balls, with five fours and two sixes, while Ollie brought up his in 59 balls, with seven fours.

Their counter-attacking partnership brought up the 200-run mark for England in 48 overs.

The 152-run stand came to an end with Southee removing him for 77 in 98 balls, with eight fours. Glenn Phillips took a stunning diving catch at backward point. England was 222/5.

Brook continued his carnage, bringing up his seventh Test ton in 123 balls, with nine fours and two sixes.

The innings ended on a high note for England as Brook and Stokes stitched a 97-run stand, unbeaten.

Brief Scores: NZ: 348 (Kane Williamson 93, Glenn Phillips 58, Brydon Carse 4/64) against England: 319/5 (Harry Brook 132*, Ollie Pope 77*, Nathan Smith 2/86).

