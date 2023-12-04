England's white-ball reset off to shaky start as Hope's ton helps West Indies clinch thrilling win

St John's [Antigua], December 4 : West Indies created history at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday as they registered a thrilling four-wicket victory over England in the first ODI of their three-game series, with skipper Shai Hope emerging as a hero with his 16th ODI century.

The Caribbean side chased down England's total of 325 with seven deliveries remaining on the back of a brilliant century from skipper Hope and in the process scored their highest ODI score ever at the iconic Antigua venue.

It was also the West Indies' second-highest successful men's ODI run chase in their history, just five runs short than the 331/5 they managed when defeating Ireland in Malahide in 2019.

It was a massive confidence boost for the West Indies, who failed to qualify for the recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India and are looking to rebuild ahead of co-hosting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup alongside the USA next year.

Things did not look good for the West Indies when England openers Phil Salt (45 in 28 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Will Jacks (26 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) put on 77 for the opening wicket within nine overs.

But some tight bowling did not allow Zak Crawley (48 in 63 balls, with five fours), Ben Duckett (20 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Jos Buttler (3) to go big. England was 191/5 at one point.

Harry Brook counterattacked bowlers despite the fall of wickets at the other end, scoring 71 in 72 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. Later, a 66-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Sam Curran (38 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Brydon Carse (31* in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took England beyond the 300-run mark.

Gudakesh Motie (2/49), Oshane Thomas (2/57) and Romario Shepherd (2/77) were the pick of the bowlers as the visitors were dismissed for 325 on the final delivery of their innings.

England still would have fancied their chances of defending the total, but a 104-run stand between openers Alick Athanaze (66 in 65 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Brandon King (35 in 44 balls, with four boundaries and a six) spelt trouble for English bowlers.

The 2019 World Cup champions did not count on an inspired Hope smashing seven sixes during a quickfire innings of 109* that turned the momentum of the match towards the hosts. Hope's innings came from just 83 deliveries and some lofty late hitting from Romario Shepherd (49 off 28 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) ensured the West Indies claimed the victory much to the delight of the raucous Antiguan crowd.

Spinner Rehan Ahmed (2/40) and pacer Gus Atkinson (2/63) were the pick of the bowlers for England.

Hope was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his century. West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0.

