England's Will Jacks looking to Windies ODIs, franchise cricket to get central contract

London, Dec 3 Snubbed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) while deciding the central contracts, England's young all-rounder Will Jacks is eying the ODI Series starting against West Indies in North Sound as an opportunity to cement a permanent spot in the squad and get into central contracts list next year.

Also, Will Jacks is looking to make the most of his future opportunities to seal a spot in next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The 25-year-old all-rounder has featured across three formats in his nascent career and has been assigned the role of an opener in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

“It’s always important that you are given the confidence that you are going to be in the team no matter what,” Jacks said on the eve of the first match on Sunday. “Even if I fail on Sunday, it won’t matter, I’ll have another chance to go and have a crack at it in the last two games.

“For everyone who wants to play that aggressive style, you need that. If you bring in a fear of failure or worry about if you’re going to play or not, obviously that hinders your performance, and you won’t be able to play with 100% confidence.”

After failing to get a central contract, Jacks was thinking of playing in the various franchise leagues across the globe.

“It is what it is and I just want to move on. You never know, it could work in my favour,” Jacks was quoted as saying by the ICC in a report on its website.

“It means I’m free to plan my winter and my life, but I’ll be using this tour, and hopefully the rest of the year, to prove my case to hopefully get one for next year,” he said.

“The India Test matches have been in the back of everyone’s minds, such a massive series, and there’s all the talk about spin and the need for all-rounders and having a deep squad," said the right-handed batter and off-spin bowler.

“So instead of me thinking that I was going to be picked, I’m now thinking, OK, if they wanted to pick me then realistically I would have been given a contract.”

Jacks was also eying the opportunities in T20 cricket with England or other franchise teams to make a case for his selection in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

“I love playing for England but if I’m not selected then I’m very happy playing T20 cricket -– there’s a World Cup coming up in June and that’s a priority for me right now. Making the World Cup squad is a massive goal of mine and playing T20 cricket in South Africa against some of the best players will be vital for that.”

