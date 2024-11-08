England's women's cricket team gears up for South Africa tour

New Delhi [India], November 8 : Heather Knight will lead England's women's cricket team across all three formats on their upcoming tour of South Africa. This tour is particularly notable as it includes the first women's Test match in South Africa since 2002.

According to ICC, the four-day Test match will be held in Bloemfontein, following the limited-overs games.

All-rounder Paige Scholfield, who recently debuted in the series against Ireland, is included in the T20I squad. Fast bowler Lauren Filer has been selected for all three formats, showing her growing importance in the team.

Promising 19-year-old Freya Kemp joins the Test squad for the first time, while batter Maia Bouchier could earn her first Test cap during the tour.

The T20I squad will leave for South Africa on November 16. The players for the ODI and Test squads will join them later, arriving on November 27.

England will be without all-rounder Danielle Gibson, who is recovering from knee surgery following an injury at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. England's mix of youth and experience aims to make a strong impact against the Proteas across all formats.

England Women T20I squad: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

England Women ODI squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

England Women Test squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor