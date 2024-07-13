"Enjoyed batting with Shubman...": Jaiswal after India's 10 wicket win over Zimbabwe

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 13 : Following his side's ten wicket win over Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I, India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal said that he enjoyed batting with skipper Shubman Gill.

Fine half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill helped India secure a series win over Zimbabwe after beating the hosts by 10 wickets in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Harare on Saturday.

Following the game during the post-match presentation, Jaiswal said, "I really enjoyed my batting today. I had my plans for different bowlers. The ball was coming on when it was new, and as it got old, it was quite slow. I enjoyed batting with Shubman. Initially, I was thinking to take on the bowlers, and as the innings progressed, I thought about building the innings and staying till the end."

In the match, India won the toss and put Zimbabwe on field first. A fine 63-run opening stand between Wessly Madhevere (25 in 24 balls, with four boundaries) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (32 in 31 balls, with three fours) gave Zimbabwe a steady start. Later, Indian bowlers started to take wickets at a regular rate, but skipper Sikandar Raza held one end steady with his knock of 46 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes. Zimbabwe posted 152/7 in their 20 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/32) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, and debutant Tushar Deshpande got a wicket each.

During the run chase, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (93* in 53 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and skipper Gill (58* in 39 balls, with six fours and two sixes) took India to a big win, with all the 10 wickets and 28 balls in hand.

With this win, India has a 3-1 unassailable series lead over Zimbabwe, with a game to go.

Jaiswal secured the 'Player of the Match' for his superb knock.

