"Enjoying my cricket...": England all-rounder Liam Livingstone

Cardiff [UK], September 14 : England's Liam Livingstone is relishing his new number four role in the T20I set-up after producing a match-winning performance against Australia in the second T20I.

England have used Livingstone as a finisher in the last three T20 World Cups. But in England's series against Australia, the 31-year-old showed his capability of delivering an all-round performance.

In the ongoing T20I series, he is the leading run-getter with 124 runs and is also the highest wicket-taker with five scalps to his name in the first two matches.

Livingstone, who is thriving in his new role, said in the post-match presentation, "It's been nice. Did say towards the end of the Hundred that I was getting my body back to normal. That's bothered me in the last couple of years. Enjoying my cricket. I do enjoy the responsibility. You can only play the hand you've been dealt, not easy coming in six or seven. Moving up the order has been nice, gives you more responsibility."

Livingstone has had a fair share of struggles with the injuries. In 2022, he endured an ankle injury. Later in the year, he suffered an injury in his right knee while fielding on his Test debut in Pakistan.

He reflected on his struggles in the past and said, "A tough couple of years, but nice to be out here with a smile on my face. It's something that's hard down the order."

While Livingstone stole the limelight, it was youngster Jacob Bethell who became the talk of the town. He acted as the perfect anchor during their 90-run partnership and charged on the bowlers when the situation required. His quick-fire 44 off 24 deliveries kept England in contention to chase down the target of 194.

Commenting on his compatriot's performance, he said, "Seen it over the last couple of weeks in the Hundred, incredible talent, but he has a great head on young shoulders. To be out there batting with him, he's a fearless kid, and it was pretty special."

Australia will face England in the final T20I on Sunday at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester.

