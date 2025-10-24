"Entire team was charged up": Harmanpreet Kaur after India sealed semi-final spot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : India bounced back from three consecutive defeats in emphatic fashion, beating New Zealand by 53 runs (DLS method) to storm into the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup on Thursday. The Women in Blue delivered a complete performance led by Smriti Mandhana's sublime century and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's tactical brilliance.

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal stitched a mammoth 212-run opening stand, laying the perfect foundation for a commanding total. The bowlers then backed it up with discipline and intent, restricting New Zealand to 271/8 in 44 overs.

Speaking after the win, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lauded her team's resilience after a tough few matches.

"It was not easy. Credit goes to the entire team for the way we fought today. We knew how important this game was; the entire team was charged up and happy with how we played," she said.

"We were getting started, but unfortunately, we were unable to make it big. Credit goes to Smriti and Pratika for taking responsibility. We got a perfect start. When they both scored 200 runs on the board, that is when we decided if we could put Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues) (in at 3). The way she batted, that is what the entire world was expecting from her," Harmanpreet added.

The India skipper also spoke about handling the pressure of playing a home World Cup, "Whenever you are playing at home, everyone expects a lot from you. As a team, we discuss that this is our home and crowd is always cheering for us. This is a moment to enjoy rather than just putting pressure (on ourselves). Really happy with the way we executed. It was not easy (after three defeats). But everyone in the team stood up. The way we lifted each other shows how positive we were. We knew the last three games did not go well, but we knew we were going to change it. Today was the right time, and I'm really happy (we could do it)."

Looking ahead, Harmanpreet emphasised the need to improve with the ball, "We have been doing really well while batting, but bowling is something that I personally feel we have to put ourselves strong. As a bowling unit as well, hopefully we can come together and show a better way."

Player of the Match Smriti Mandhana was all smiles after returning to form with a sparkling hundred that set the tone for India's win.

"For sure, big relief in terms of qualifying. The last three games were really tough. We thought we played some good cricket but could not win. Really relieved. Pratika deserved this as much as I do," Mandhana said.

Talking about her approach, "I like pace more than spin for sure, like to dominate pace. It's an important game, a few nerves in the first few overs, trying to give a good start. Saw the scoreboard (we were five off three overs), and I was like, we cannot do that. Just back yourself (after that) and play the ball."

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was visibly disappointed after her team's exit from the tournament.

"We are incredibly disappointed and gutted, not just for ourselves but for our friends and family. Bloody frustrating tournament - would have loved more opportunities to play and with the bat. Credit to them. Target was just too big for us," she said.

Despite the loss, Devine praised her players' fighting spirit, "Loved the way they (Isabella Gaze and Brooke Halliday) fought and scrapped for us. Could we have gotten closer in 50 overs? Who knows, but gutted. We were outstanding in the power play, contained them well, and stayed on the stumps. 300-320 was on par (on a belter of a surface). It is difficult when you don't take wickets; opposition teams can go hard and be expansive. Our fielding was outstanding (despite dropping a couple of catches). When they have a partnership like that, it's hard to stay in it, but the girls did well. Today was not our day."

It was a complete team effort from the Women in Blue as all the bowlers chipped in with crucial wickets to restrict New Zealand to 271/8 in 44 overs while chasing a revised target of 325. Renuka Singh (2/25) and Kranti Goud (2/48) were the leading wicket takers of the match for India.

Renuka also achieved a major career milestone during the game, completing 100 international wickets, 40 in ODIs, 58 in T20Is, and 2 in Tests, marking consistency across formats.

New Zealand's chase got off to a shaky start when veteran Suzie Bates was dismissed for just 1, leaving the team at 1/1 in 1.3 overs. Skipper Sophie Devine's early departure for six further dented the innings, with the scoreboard reading 59/3 in 11.3 overs.

Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday then steadied the ship with a 56-run stand, as Sneh Rana struck to remove Kerr for 45. Maddy Green tried to build on the momentum but fell for 18 to Pratika Rawal, who earlier in the match had scored a century.

Brooke Halliday fought valiantly, scoring a fine 81 off 84 balls with nine fours and a six, while Isabella Gaze played a resilient knock of 65* off 51 balls, laced with ten boundaries. The duo added 72 crucial runs together, but their efforts were not enough as India sealed the game comprehensively.

Earlier, India put up a commanding 340/3 in 49 overs against New Zealand. Centuries from Pratika Rawal (122) and Smriti Mandhana (109) laid the foundation for India's strong first win. At the same time, Jemimah Rodrigues (76*) added further momentum with a brisk knock to help India post their highest total of the tournament so far.

For New Zealand, Suzie Bates (1/40 in 7 overs), Amelia Kerr (1/69 in 10 overs) and Rosemary Mair (1/52 in 8 overs) claimed a wicket each. Still, India's top order proved too strong, helping the hosts reach a formidable total.

