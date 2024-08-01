Eoin Morgan backs McCullum for England white-ball coach job

London [UK], August 1 : Former England World Cup-winning skipper backed Test head coach Brendon McCullum to take up the Three Lions' white-ball coach role following the exit of Matthew Mott.

On Tuesday, Mott stepped down from the position of England's white-ball head coach after spending two years with the Three Lions. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Mott has stepped down from his role. Mott was halfway through his four-year contract with the England team as their white-ball head coach.

During his tenure, which began in May 2022, England lifted the 2022 T20 World Cup but failed to defend their crown in the 2024 T20 World Cup. India, who eventually lifted the title, sealed England's trip back to the UK by handing them a 68-run defeat in the semifinals.

During his regime, England also failed to defend their 2019 ODI World Cup crown after enduring a tantalizing campaign for them, which ended in the group stage with just three wins in nine matches.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Thursday as quoted by Wisden, Morgan called McCullum as one of the "best coaches in the world".

"In my eyes at the moment, you would go to Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming...and Brendon McCullum," Morgan said, while listing the potential candidates for the role.

"I say that because I believe he is one of the best coaches in the world. You see what he did with the Test team. Yes, the big question will be how he makes it fit over the course of the 12 months. But again, from Rob Key's (men's cricket managing director) point of view, he needs to make it attractive."

Morgan said that it is not just about letting somebody come and "grow on the job," since there is an ICC Champions Trophy scheduled next year in Pakistan and T20 World Cup in 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

"This is not, you know, an opportunity for a young guy to come in. You want the best person on the planet to come in and help Jos Buttler and the England cricket team get better," he added.

Morgan said that he is not sure if McCullum has given white-ball coaching a thought, but opined that he should and Key should also have a conversation with him.

"We have seen the dramatic turnaround in the England Test team and the foil that he has made with Ben Stokes," he added.

"I have played under Brendon as a coach (at Kolkata Knight Riders). We have seen what he has done in New Zealand cricket over the years and the success that he has had. He is a very versatile, more-than-capable coach who is highly, highly, regarded, who ultimately has made the England Test team a better side, which is what you want from your head coach," he concluded.

In their most recent assignment, England defeated West Indies by 3-0 in a home Test series. England's next Test assignment against Sri Lanka will start from August 21 onwards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor