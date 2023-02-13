Eoin Morgan, England's World Cup-winning captain, announces retirement from all forms of cricket

England's World Cup winning Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of the game with immediate effect. Morgan, who had quit international cricket last July, will no longer play in the leagues he has been participating in over the last few months. The 36-year-old represented London Spirit in the Hundred last year and played for New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament that was played a couple of months ago. Morgan also represented Paarl Royals in the recently-concluded inaugural SA20."It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket," Morgan said in a statement.

"After much deliberation, I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years. From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment."As there are in every sportsperson's career, there have been highs and lows, but my family and friends have been by my side throughout it all. I also must thank all my teammates, coaches, fans, and those behind the scenes who not only made me the player I became but have also made me the man I am today. Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with. Playing for franchise teams across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold onto forever. "Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future. Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket. "Morgan also confirmed that he will be working as a commentator and a pundit around the globe going ahead. In his illustrious international career, Morgan managed to score over 10000 runs and was renowned for leading England's white-ball revolution post the 2015 World Cup debacle.